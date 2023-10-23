Top 10 underrated Bollywood romantic movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some underrated Hindi romance dramas that one must not miss.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Lootera - Disney+ Hotstar

A visually stunning period romance with exceptional performances by Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.

Sanam Teri Kasam - Jio Cinema

A poignant love story marked by its melodious music and heartfelt performances.

Love Aaj Kal - Amazon Prime Video

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer beautifully portray love back in the era and in modern times overcoming distances, failures and heartbreaks.

Socha Na Tha - Amazon Prime Video

A light-hearted yet realistic portrayal of an arranged marriage and unexpected love.

Qarib Qarib Single - Netflix

An unconventional love story between two mature individuals on a journey of self-discovery.

Raincoat - Amazon Prime Video

A subtle and moving story of two ex-lovers reuniting during a rainstorm.

Barfi - Netflix

A heartwarming and unique love story between specially disabled couple Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Tum Bin - Amazon Prime Video

An emotional rollercoaster of love and loss, beautifully portrayed.

Meri Pyaari Bindu - Amazon Prime Video

A nostalgic and musical journey through the lives of two childhood sweethearts starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra

Manmarziyaan - Amazon Prime Video

A modern love triangle filled with passion and confusion, exploring the complexities of relationships.

