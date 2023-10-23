Top 10 underrated Bollywood romantic movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some underrated Hindi romance dramas that one must not miss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
A visually stunning period romance with exceptional performances by Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A poignant love story marked by its melodious music and heartfelt performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer beautifully portray love back in the era and in modern times overcoming distances, failures and heartbreaks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A light-hearted yet realistic portrayal of an arranged marriage and unexpected love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An unconventional love story between two mature individuals on a journey of self-discovery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A subtle and moving story of two ex-lovers reuniting during a rainstorm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A heartwarming and unique love story between specially disabled couple Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An emotional rollercoaster of love and loss, beautifully portrayed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A nostalgic and musical journey through the lives of two childhood sweethearts starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti ChopraSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A modern love triangle filled with passion and confusion, exploring the complexities of relationships.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!