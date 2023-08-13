Top 10 underrated Bollywood thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

If you love the thriller genre then add these underrated movies to your list

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

NH 10 - Amazon Prime Video

This is a powerful thriller movie revolving around honor killing and women’s safety.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Table No. 21 - Zee 5

This suspense thriller revolves around a couple whose life turns dark after a mysterious game show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manorama Six Feet Under - Amazon Prime Video

This neo-noir thriller features Abhay Deol as a writer who discovers a political conspiracy of a small town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wazir - Amazon Prime Video

This is a mysterious suspense thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within - Netflix

This film explores supernatural elements connected with a mysterious death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Johnny Gaddaar - Disney+ Hotstar

This neo-noir thriller is a complex heist with a suspenseful plot and gritty characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Death In The Gunj - Amazon Prime Video

This film explores family dynamics as s student has to pay a heavy price for gentleness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar - Disney+ Hotstar

This thriller film is based on Noida’s double murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raman Raghav 2.0 - Zee 5

This film is inspired by Mumbai’s psychological killer Raman Raghav who brutally killed people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samay: When Time Strikes - Amazon Prime Video

This crime thriller starring Sushmita Sen as a cop has remained underrated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Gadar 2 these Sunny Deol upcoming new movies could be box office hits

 

 Find Out More