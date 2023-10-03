Top 10 underrated comedy films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more to tickle your funny bones

Want some comedy in life? These films on OTT are a must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

Ranbir Kapoor's comedy drama deserved more attention than it received. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Do Dooni Chaar

The film on Netflix has Rishi Kapoor being his best. The film is pretty relatable too.

Newton

The film is a black comedy revolving around a Government servant trying to conduct fair elections. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Kaalakaandi

Saif Ali Khan's forte is comedy and offbeat roles. In Kaalakaandi, he's too good. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Khosla Ka Ghosla!

The film boasts of stellar performances by Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. It is on Disney+Hotstar and has entertainment written on it in bold.

Tere Bin Laden

The film about a journalist recording a video of Osama Bin Laden lookalike is hilarious AF. It is on YouTube.

Ghanchakkar

The film starring Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan and more is about a man losing his memory, and forgetting all about a bag with cash. It is on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Bheja Fry

Bheja Fry is a must watch film if you want to have a laugh riot. It is on YouTube.

Jolly LLB 2

Jolly LLB 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar is a courtroom comedy that touches upon some complex subjects.

Blackmail

Starring Irrfan Khan, the story is about a man finding out about his wife cheating on him. It is a funny revenge saga on Amazon Prime Video.

Trial Period

Trial Period on JioCinema is the latest addition to comedy films. It is about a woman renting a man on trial basis to be a father to his son.

Filmistaan

Filmistaan on Disney Plus Hotstar is guaranteed to give you stomach ache with laughter.

