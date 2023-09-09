Top 10 underrated crime based movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These underrated films and web series ensure thorough entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
Yami Gautam starrer is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a teacher who takes 16 students as hostages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Kunal Kemmu, it is a psychological crime thriller available on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Netflix has Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing a cop, investigating a murder mystery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The underrated web series on Netflix is a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of a gangster-turned-politician has Vineet Kumar Singh playing the leading role. It is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With a stellar star cast including Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah and more - Shaitan is a must watch on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Abhay Deol in the lead, the film on Amazon Prime Video is dark and quirky.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2016 release, the film has Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin and others in pivotal roles. It is a murder story available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a highly acclaimed film available on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a daughter who sets out to prove her father's innocence in a criminal case. It is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice on Disney+Hotstar will leave you shaken.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series on Netflix is about a comedian committing murders only to get inspired for further comedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!