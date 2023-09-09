Top 10 underrated crime based movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These underrated films and web series ensure thorough entertainment.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

A Thursday

Yami Gautam starrer is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a teacher who takes 16 students as hostages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhay

Starring Kunal Kemmu, it is a psychological crime thriller available on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat Akeli Hai

The film on Netflix has Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing a cop, investigating a murder mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

The underrated web series on Netflix is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangbaaz

The story of a gangster-turned-politician has Vineet Kumar Singh playing the leading role. It is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaitan

With a stellar star cast including Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah and more - Shaitan is a must watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manorama Six Feet Under

Starring Abhay Deol in the lead, the film on Amazon Prime Video is dark and quirky.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Death in The Gunj

The 2016 release, the film has Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin and others in pivotal roles. It is a murder story available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday

It is a highly acclaimed film available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

November Story

The story is about a daughter who sets out to prove her father's innocence in a criminal case. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice on Disney+Hotstar will leave you shaken.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hasmukh

The web series on Netflix is about a comedian committing murders only to get inspired for further comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan, Jailer and more: Non-friday releases that brought a storm at the box office

 

 Find Out More