Top 10 underrated crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
A Thursday on Disney+Hotstar is about a teacher taking children as hostages for her voice to be heard. Yami Gautam's movie is shocking.
Manorama Six Feet Under on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best works of Abhay Deol. It is an investigative thriller that will keep you hooked.
Gumraah on Netflix is an entertaining crime thriller with Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. It is a murder mystery that is engaging and how.
Monsoon Shootout is on MX Player. It is about a cop who has to make a decision over an encounter.
Saif Ali Khan's Being Cyrus is on YouTube. It is a dark thriller mystery that will leave your mind boggled.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is on Netflix. The movie received critical acclaim and is still a favourite of many.
Table No. 21 on JioCinema is one underrated crime thriller that is a must watch. It is about a couple who enter a game show and make the biggest mistake of their lives.
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix has a misfit cop played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui solving a murder mystery.
Shaitan movie on Netflix will keep you hooked throughout. It is about a group of friends involved in hit-and-run case.
A Death In The Gunj is a twisted tale of a shy boy trying to escape from his failed exam through a family trip that gets chaotic.
The Stoneman Murders on Amazon Prime Video is said to be based on a true story. It is about a serial killer murdering pavement dwellers in sleep.
Gurgaon on Disney+Hotstar is a neo-noir film. The story revolves around a tycoon whose daughter gets kidnapped.
