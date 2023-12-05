Top 10 underrated crime thrillers to watch on OTT for the perfect chill on a winter night
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
Kahaani (Zee5) - Revolves around a pregnant woman's search for her missing husband, featuring mystery and suspense.
Manorama Six Feet Under (Amazon Prime Video) - A neo-noir mystery with intricate storytelling and suspenseful twists.
A Wednesday (Netlfix) - A taut thriller revolving around a common man's threat to the city and a cop's race against time to stop the impending catastrophe.
Johnny Gaddaar (Disney+ Hotstar) - A neo-noir thriller about betrayal, deceit, and a heist gone wrong.
Badlapur (Amazon Prime Video) - Portrays revenge, guilt, and redemption in a crime-filled narrative.
Drishyam (Amazon Prime Video) - A gripping tale of a man trying to cover up a crime committed by his family.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (Amazon Prime Video) - A suspenseful thriller following a cop investigating an unexpected death.
Andhadhun (Netflix) - A dark comedy thriller about a blind pianist embroiled in a series of mysterious events.
No One Killed Jessica (Netflix) - Based on a true story, it follows the fight for justice after the murder of Jessica Lal.
Ek Hasina Thi (Amazon Prime Video) - Revolves around a woman's quest for revenge after being wronged by a powerful man.
