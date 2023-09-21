Top 10 underrated films of Kareena Kapoor Khan that proved her mettle as an actor

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, these films are a must watched.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Birthday girl

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday today. She personifies charm, glam and talent.

A powerhouse

Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved that she is a powerhouse of talent. Here's a look at her underrated films.

Refugee

Kareena Kapoor Khan went the conventional way with her debut film itself.

Omkara

Kareena Kapoor Khan truly proved her mettle in Omkara.

Dev

The 2004 movie Dev starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Fardeen Khan and more was critically acclaimed.

Asoka

Kareena Kapoor Khan shined in Asoka opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Yuva

Though it was a multi-starrer, Kareena Kapoor Khan stood out with her performance.

Chameli

Chameli is touted to be Kareena Kapoor Khan's finest work.

Heroine

Kareena Kapoor Khan performed really well in Heroine.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu is a fun film in which Kareena Kapoor Khan managed to shine.

Kurbaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan can excel in intense roles too. Kurbaan is proof of it.

Talaash

Another film of Kareena Kapoor Khan that is highly rated and must be watched to see her acting prowess.

