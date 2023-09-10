Top 10 underrated horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

A list of underrated horror films that will give you sleepless night.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

1920

Meghna plans to seek revenge as she is unable to bear her mother's betrayal. You can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sinister

The crime writer discovers a box of disturbing home movies that give them nightmares. Watch it on Netflix.

Raaz

Bipasha Basu-Dino Morea's film will give you sleepless nights. Watch this on Amazon Prime Video.

Orphan

A 9-year-old with a mysterious past haunts everyone. Watch this on Prime Video.

Krishna Cottage

A haunted past disturbed a college romance. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Midnight Meat Train

A photographer's obsession with crime scenes leads him to the underground world. Watch this on Amazon.

Shaapit

A cursed love story and a couple trying to break it. Watch this on Disney+ Hotstar.

Marrowbone

Siblings hide a secret as they start a new life in a farmhouse. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Invitation

A man becomes doubtful about his ex-wife's intentions. Available on Netflix.

