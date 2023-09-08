Top 10 underrated horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

Underrated horror movies that will give you spine-chilling experiences

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

The Invitation (Netflix)

A man becomes suspicious of his ex-wife's intentions during a dinner party.

Orphan (Amazon Prime Video)

A couple adopts a 9-year-old girl with a mysterious past, leading to terrifying revelations.

1920 (Disney+ Hotstar)

A married couple moves into a haunted house, unleashing a series of terrifying events.

Sinister (Netflix)

A true-crime writer discovers a box of disturbing home movies that plunge him into a supernatural nightmare.

Raaz (Amazon Prime Video)

A newlywed couple faces supernatural occurrences in an isolated mansion.

A brother-sister team claiming to be ghost hunters confronts real terror in an old mansion.

Shaapit (Disney+ Hotstar)

A cursed love story involves a vengeful spirit and a young couple trying to break the curse.

The Midnight Meat Train (Amazon Prime Video)

A photographer's obsession with capturing crime scenes leads him to a deadly underground world.

Krishna Cottage (Disney+ Hotstar)

A college romance takes a dark turn when a haunted past resurfaces.

Marrowbone (Amazon Prime Video)

Four siblings hide a dark secret as they try to start a new life in a secluded farmhouse.

