Top 10 underrated horror movies to watch this Halloween on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Done with watching popular horror movies then add these underrated films to your watchlist.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

The Witch - Amazon Prime Video

A period horror film set in 17th-century New England, where a Puritan family faces supernatural forces in the wilderness.

Pari - Amazon Prime Video

Anushka Sharma plays a mysterious woman in this supernatural horror film.

The Babadook - Amazon Prime Video

An Australian psychological horror film about a sinister presence haunting a mother and her child.

Lupt - Apple TV

A spine-chilling tale of a family facing supernatural forces in their new home.

Phobia - Amazon Prime Video

Radhika Apte stars in this psychological horror-thriller about a woman with agoraphobia.

Orphan - Amazon Prime Video

This psychological horror film explores the unsettling story of a couple who adopts a young girl with a dark secret.

Dead Silence - Amazon Prime Video

A supernatural horror film that centers around a ventriloquist doll with a sinister history.

Ghoul - Netflix

A horror anthology with three different stories, each exploring the supernatural.

13B: Fear Has a New Address - Disney+ Hotstar

A psychological horror-thriller about a TV show's impact on a family.

The Ritual - Netflix

A British horror film about a group of friends who become lost in a remote Scandinavian forest, where they encounter an ancient evil presence.

