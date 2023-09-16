Top 10 underrated Indian crime sagas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of Top 10 underrated Indian crime films and web series to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Prime Video and so on

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Dahan

This thriller show has supernatural elements. It is on Disney + Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantar

This is by far one of the best thriller shows on MX Player

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Fame Game

Madhuri Dixit headlines this show on Netflix. It is a thriller around actress Anamika

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manorama Six Feet Under

This film on Prime Video is hailed as an underrated gem. It stars Abhay Deol in main role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flesh

This disturbing crime series on sex trafficking is on Eros Now

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gupt

One of Bollywood's classic thriller movies it is on Zee 5

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Stoneman Murders

This show is about a serial killer in Mumbai in the 80s. The show is on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar

Talvar based on the Aarushi murder case is there on Disney + Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grahan

This show is on Disney + Hotstar set in the period of the Sikh riots

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekka

This is hailed as a very underrated Bengali thriller show. You can watch it dubbed as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Raiker Case

This family crime thriller is on Prime Video. It is about love and deceit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan Box Office Collection Day 11 Advance Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film to see a 40 per cent spike, massive Sunday on the cards [Exclusive]

 

 Find Out More