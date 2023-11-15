Top 10 underrated Indian movies of 2022 you might have missed, now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Chup: Revenge of the Artist is a psychological thriller now streaming on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 is based on true events. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund is a sports drama now available on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek is an action thriller streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is an adventure drama film headline by Pankaj Tripathi now streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaun Pravin Tambe is a sports biopic film starring Shreyas Talpade. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toolsidas Junior is a coming-of-age children's movie available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video is a thriller drama starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yami Gautam’s thriller drama A Thursday is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 directors who are changing the face of Indian cinema

 

 Find Out More