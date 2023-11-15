Top 10 underrated Indian movies of 2022 you might have missed, now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Chup: Revenge of the Artist is a psychological thriller now streaming on Zee 5.
Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 is based on true events. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund is a sports drama now available on Zee5.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek is an action thriller streaming on Netflix.
Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is an adventure drama film headline by Pankaj Tripathi now streaming on Netflix.
Kaun Pravin Tambe is a sports biopic film starring Shreyas Talpade. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Toolsidas Junior is a coming-of-age children's movie available on Netflix.
Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video is a thriller drama starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.
Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi is streaming on Netflix.
Yami Gautam’s thriller drama A Thursday is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
