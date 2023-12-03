Top 10 underrated Indian murder mysteries to catch on Zee5, Netflix and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
Fingertip on ZEE5 unravels the darker side of addiction to social media, exposing secrets and murder mysteries.
Investigate the truth behind a mysterious death that is ruled as suicide in the crime thriller Halahal available on JioCinema.
Follow a police officer suffering from personal trauma while solving a murder mystery of his friend in Mumbai Police on ZEE5.
Dive into the complexities of a murder mystery intertwined with the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Grahan on Disney+ Hotstar.
Netflix's Badla revolves around a murder accusation of a girl when her lover is found dead, delivering an engaging investigation.
Khamoshiyan on Prime Video follows a writer uncovering mysterious deaths in a secluded mansion while being in love with the owner of the place.
Koi Jaane Na on Prime Video weaves secrets and deception into a murder mystery, as Kabir becomes a prime suspect for a series of murders.
Prime Video Manorama Six Feet Under delves into Satyaveer’s involvement in an affair which turned out to much more than just that.
Jaatishwar on HoiChoi merges a murder mystery with reincarnation, and historical secrets.
Andhadhun on Netflix presents a thrilling tale involving a blind pianist entangled in the murder of a actor.
