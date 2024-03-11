Top 10 underrated Indian murder mysteries to watch on Zee5, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
Grahan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a murder mystery intertwined with the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manorama Six Feet Under on Amazon Prime Video is about Satyaveer’s involvement in an affair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaatishwar on HoiChoi which is a murder mystery with historical secrets.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khamoshiyan on Prime Video is about a writer uncovering mysterious deaths in a secluded mansion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai Police on ZEE5 is about a police officer suffering from personal trauma.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koi Jaane Na on Prime Video is about a murder mystery and Kabir who becomes a prime suspect.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun on Netflix which is about a blind pianist who witnessed a murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badla on Netflix is about a murder accusation of a girl.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Halahalis a crime thriller which is available on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fingertip on ZEE5 showcases the real addiction to social media and murder mysteries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Naagin 7 and more new TV shows that will premiere in March 2024
Find Out More