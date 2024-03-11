Top 10 underrated Indian murder mysteries to watch on Zee5, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024

Grahan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a murder mystery intertwined with the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Manorama Six Feet Under on Amazon Prime Video is about Satyaveer’s involvement in an affair.

Jaatishwar on HoiChoi which is a murder mystery with historical secrets.

Khamoshiyan on Prime Video is about a writer uncovering mysterious deaths in a secluded mansion.

Mumbai Police on ZEE5 is about a police officer suffering from personal trauma.

Koi Jaane Na on Prime Video is about a murder mystery and Kabir who becomes a prime suspect.

Andhadhun on Netflix which is about a blind pianist who witnessed a murder.

Badla on Netflix is about a murder accusation of a girl.

Halahalis a crime thriller which is available on JioCinema.

Fingertip on ZEE5 showcases the real addiction to social media and murder mysteries.

