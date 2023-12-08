Top 10 underrated Indian sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Antariksham 9000 KMPH is a space sci-film on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucia on Sun NXT revolves around the story of an insomniac.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action Reply starring Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Carbon starring Jaccky Bhagnani is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Story 2050 can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya starrer 24 is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor’s Mr. India is available on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indru Netru Naalai on Disney+ Hotstar is a sci-fi film involving time travel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies about brutal assassinations on OTT that'll keep you on the edge

 

 Find Out More