Top 10 underrated Indian sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Antariksham 9000 KMPH is a space sci-film on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lucia on Sun NXT revolves around the story of an insomniac.
Action Reply starring Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Carbon starring Jaccky Bhagnani is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Love Story 2050 can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Suriya starrer 24 is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5.
Anil Kapoor’s Mr. India is available on Zee5.
Indru Netru Naalai on Disney+ Hotstar is a sci-fi film involving time travel.
