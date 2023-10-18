Top 10 underrated Indian web series Of 2023 on Netflix, SonyLIV and more OTT

Here is a list of some relatively underappreciated and must-watch web series which didn't get the recognition and praise they deserved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
The Uphaar fire tragedy-based series follows a father-mother duo who try to seek justice for their immeasurable loss. An eye-opener which will leave you spellbound.
This slow burning whodunnit by Vishal Bhardwaj should be on the watchlist of murder mystery fans. A sincere performance by Wamiqa Gabbi.
Mohit Raina plays an ex-cop turned highly skilled mercenary whose next rescue mission in Syria is very personal.
Witness Vijay Varma's terrific performance as a determined police officer who investigates an acid attack case.
It's about three frustrated husbands who meet in a bar and rant about their marital problems, leading to an amusing turn of events.
The heartwarming 'Aspirants' spin-off follows a failed UPSC aspirant, who grooms a poor yet gifted tiffin service provider to become a civil servant.
The gripping period crime drama series boasts of splendid performances by Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwari, who play an honest cop and a ruthless gangster, respectively.
The Malayalam crime thriller follows a group of six cops who desperately try to catch a killer with just one clue – a fake address.
The engaging romantic thriller helmed by Sudhir Mishra is inspired by the audacious jailbreak which happened in 2005.
In this Tamil gangster drama, a relentless IPS officer locks horns with an evil mastermind, who runs a crime syndicate in Chennai.
