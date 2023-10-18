Top 10 underrated Indian web series Of 2023 on Netflix, SonyLIV and more OTT

Here is a list of some relatively underappreciated and must-watch web series which didn't get the recognition and praise they deserved.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Trial By Fire (Streaming on Netflix)

The Uphaar fire tragedy-based series follows a father-mother duo who try to seek justice for their immeasurable loss. An eye-opener which will leave you spellbound.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley (Streaming on SonyLIV)

This slow burning whodunnit by Vishal Bhardwaj should be on the watchlist of murder mystery fans. A sincere performance by Wamiqa Gabbi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Freelancer (Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar)

Mohit Raina plays an ex-cop turned highly skilled mercenary whose next rescue mission in Syria is very personal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalkoot (Streaming on Jio Cinema)

Witness Vijay Varma’s terrific performance as a determined police officer who investigates an acid attack case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Save the Tigers (Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar)

It’s about three frustrated husbands who meet in a bar and rant about their marital problems, leading to an amusing turn of events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandeep Bhaiya (Streaming on YouTube)

The heartwarming ‘Aspirants’ spin-off follows a failed UPSC aspirant, who grooms a poor yet gifted tiffin service provider to become a civil servant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bambai Meri Jaan (Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)

The gripping period crime drama series boasts of splendid performances by Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwari, who play an honest cop and a ruthless gangster, respectively.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kerala Crime Files (Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar)

The Malayalam crime thriller follows a group of six cops who desperately try to catch a killer with just one clue – a fake address.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jehanabad - Of Love and War (Streaming on SonyLIV)

The engaging romantic thriller helmed by Sudhir Mishra is inspired by the audacious jailbreak which happened in 2005.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mathagam (Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar)

In this Tamil gangster drama, a relentless IPS officer locks horns with an evil mastermind, who runs a crime syndicate in Chennai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most violent K-dramas that will send a chill down your spine  

 

 Find Out More