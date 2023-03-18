Top 10 underrated Indian web series that are must-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT platforms

Get over of overrated shows. Here are some of the best shows that have been left underrated

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2023

Asur - Voot

Asur is an outstanding crime thriller show using elements of Indian mythology. If you haven’t watched it you must do it right away

Bose: Dead / Alive - ALTBalaji

This show explores the real-life story of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Bhram - Zee5

The story of this horror psychological thriller series is of a woman battling

Undekhi - SonyLIV

This is a crime thriller web series where a murder takes place during a wedding more crimes are committed by the family members.

Raikar case - Voot

This is proper family chaos when the secrets of every member are unveiled

City of Dreams - Disney+Hotstar

This show is set in the 90s Mumbai and has dirty politics, crime, drama, and mystery all together

Gone Game - Voot

This is a psychological thriller story of a family stranded in different cities during a lockdown

Queen - MX Player

Queen is inspired by the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa

Human - Netflix

This is a medical drama that looks insightfully at big pharma crimes, human trials and corruption.

Lakhoon Mein Ek - Amazon Prime Video

This serious drama has been created by comedian Biswa Kalyan. It has two seasons with different stories

