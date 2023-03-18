Top 10 underrated Indian web series that are must-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT platforms

Get over of overrated shows. Here are some of the best shows that have been left underratedSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2023
Asur is an outstanding crime thriller show using elements of Indian mythology. If you haven’t watched it you must do it right awaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show explores the real-life story of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra BoseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of this horror psychological thriller series is of a woman battlingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a crime thriller web series where a murder takes place during a wedding more crimes are committed by the family members.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is proper family chaos when the secrets of every member are unveiledSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show is set in the 90s Mumbai and has dirty politics, crime, drama, and mystery all togetherSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a psychological thriller story of a family stranded in different cities during a lockdownSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Queen is inspired by the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister JayalalithaaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a medical drama that looks insightfully at big pharma crimes, human trials and corruption.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This serious drama has been created by comedian Biswa Kalyan. It has two seasons with different storiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!