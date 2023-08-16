Top 10 Underrated Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Through The Darkness, Prison Playbook, My Libernation Notes and more: Top 10 Underrated Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

The Fiery Priest

Kim Namgil starrer is on Prime Video and MX Player.

Navillera

Song Kang teaches ballet to an elderly man in this wonderful show

The Red Sleeve

You can watch this royal show on Viki and Apple TV. Lee Junho is main lead.

Because This Is My First Life

This show is there on Viu, Netflix and Viki. It has Lee Min Ki

The Light In Your Eyes

This mysterious show is on Prime Video, MX Player and Viki

Wecome To Waikiki

This show is on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki for all K-drama fans

Chicago Typewriter

This is on Viki. It is set in the Japanese invasion of Korea

My Liberation Notes

This Netflix show is about three siblings dealing with existential angst

Through The Darkness

This Kim Namgil show on Netflix is a thought-provoking crime series

Prison Playbook

This poignant show is on Netflix. It is about a player turned convict.

Doctor John

This is there on MX Player, Viu and Prime Video for fans

My Mister

This bittersweet show on Netflix is a must-watch

