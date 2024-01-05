Top 10 underrated Korean dramas to watch now on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
If you enjoy historical dramas and reincarnation, Chicago Typewriter is a must-watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show A Beautiful Mind centers on a gifted neurosurgeon named Hyuk, who is unable to feel empathy for other people.
The story of a brilliant baseball player who is imprisoned is told in this dark comedy, Prison Playbook.
The Sound of Your Heart is a delightful K-drama that is worth watching if you're searching for something fun and heartfelt.
This critically acclaimed crime-thriller, Stranger, centers on a famous prosecutor who underwent corrective surgery for a neurological disease and consequently lost his social skills and empathy.
Doctor John was the first on Korean television to address the moral issues surrounding euthanasia.
Voice will give you an adrenaline rush and would make you glued to the screens.
Beating Again, sometimes titled Falling for Innocence, centers on cruel and arrogant investor Kang Min-ho, who has little time or regard for feelings in his life.
Welcome to Waikiki is an amazing show to add to your watchlist.
The World of the Married gave brilliant performances and the storyline is a must to watch.
