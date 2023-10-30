Top 10 underrated Malayalam movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Are you a fan of Malayalam movies too? Here's a perfect binge list of some really amazing movies on OTT platforms.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Ottamuri Velicham (Amazon Prime Video)

A woman from a village rebels against her abusive husband and his family. 

Kammatipaadam (Disney Plus Hotstar)

A criminal from the past comes to haunt two friends. Watch this one for Dulquer Salmaan. 

Kismath (Amazon Prime Video) 

A Muslim boy falls in love with an older Hindu girl. Due to families' protests, they enlist the police's help. 

Angamaly Diaries (Netflix) 

A boisterous young man enters the world of crime after losing his temper amidst business rivalry. 

Eeda (Amazon Prime Video) 

Anand and Aishwarya fall in love unaware that their families are arch-enemies in the political arena. 

Unda (Amazon Prime Video)

Watch Mammootty deal with communalism in this one.

Stand Up (ZEE5)

A movie on female stand-up comedians which is laced with a socially relevant topic. 

The Great Indian Kitchen (Amazon Prime Video)

One of the most critically acclaimed movies. 

Uyare (Netflix) 

This one starring Parvathy is on acid attack and it is a must-watch.  

Salt Mango Tree (Amazon Prime Video) 

Parents of a kid struggle to admit him to a reputed school. Very underrated. 

The Teacher (Netflix) 

A PE teacher is sexually assaulted at school. Watch this revenge drama ASAP. 

Kumari (Netflix) 

If you love folklore stories with a dash of horror in them then this one is for you. 

