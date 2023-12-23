Top 10 underrated movies of 2023 on OTT and in theatres

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 23, 2023

Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Afwaah is a dramatic movie about a woman trying to escape her engagement. On Netflix.

12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey. It is the story of an individual who restarts his academic journey to conquer the hardest exam in the country, UPSC.

Gulmohar is a beautifully crafted family drama about a family who move out from their decades-old family home and what happens. On Disney+ Hotstar.

The Three of Us is a movie with a thread of emotions attached to it, following the story of a wife who has dementia.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a classic courtroom drama about a lawyer fighting for truth against a guru. On Zee5.

With Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, Kathal is a crime drama about a police officer trying to prove her worth by solving a very difficult case. On Netflix.

Mili is a thriller about a woman who gets stuck in a freezer. Watch how she fights her way out of it on Netflix.

Zwigato is the story of a husband who works as a food delivery rider and a wife who tries to support him by finding a job herself. The movie features Kapil Sharma in lead role.

Bawaal is a movie about a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful woman in town. Watch this Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer on Prime Video.

