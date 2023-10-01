Top 10 underrated murder mysteries to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Here is a look at Top 10 underrated mystery movies from Bollywood and Hollywood that you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Rahasya

You can watch this Kay Kay Menon and Tisca Chopra film on Zee 5

Manorama Six Feet Under

This Abhay Deol and Raima Sen movie is there on Prime Video

Raat Akeli Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte star in this mystery on Netflix

Talvar

Irrfan Khan and Neeraj Kabi are in this movie. It is on Netflix

Homicide

This movie is a terrific suspense one available on Amazon. You need to rent it.

The Two Jakes

This film is there on Amazon and Prime Video

Prisoners

This superb Hugh Jackman film is there on Prime Video

Body Double

This movie is there on Prime Video. It is directed by Brian DePalma

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Late Sushant Singh Rajput did a fab job in this film. It is on Prime Video.

The Call

This South Korean mystery film is there on Netflix

