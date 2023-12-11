Top 10 underrated must-watch movies of 2023 available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama Ghoomer is inspiring. The story is about crippled cricket player who goes on to achieve her dreams. It is on Zee5.
Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj did not get the credit that it deserved at the box office but the movie is a must-watch. It is on Netflix.
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway on Netflix has Rani Mukerji in the lead. The movie is inspired by a true story of a woman who fought to regain custody of her kids from Norwegian authorities.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai on Zee5 sees Manoj Bajpayee as a lawyer. Inspired by true events, the film shares information on POCSO act.
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Bheed on Netflix is all about the troubled state of immigrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown.
Kathal on Netflix is a fun and entertaining film about a politician's jackfruit trees going missing.
Khufiya on Netflix is a spy thriller. It is about a R&AW agent trying find a mole in the team.
Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is about a heist on a plane going wrong. The entertaining thriller is on Netflix.
Kanjoos Makhichoos is a dark comedy revolving around the corrupt system. It is on Zee5.
Dhak Dhak is a latest release on Netflix. Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi is about women motorcycle lovers going on a road trip.
Afwaah on Netflix is about two strangers who become victim of a stranger rumour leading to suffering. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar.
Pippa on Amazon Prime Video has the backdrop of India-Pakistan war of 1971. Ishaan Khatter's stellar performance deserves your attention.
