Top 10 underrated new Bollywood movies on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

The 2023 releases that went unnoticed but deserve more appreciation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
The film on Netflix has Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW agent who is in Pakistan as a spy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Rakul Preet Singh, the movie revolves around the taboo associated with sex. It is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Disney+Hotstar has a stellar performance by Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on the plight of migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic will leave you shaken. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch this film on Zee5 only to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acting prowess.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan's film on Amazon Prime Video is an intriguing murder mystery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is an entertaining film about a flight attendant and her boyfriend's heist plan on the plane going terribly wrong.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Netflix is about the case of missing jackfruit trees. It is entertaining.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you like crime thrillers, this film on JioCinema makes for a decent watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Babil Khan, Friday Night Plan is a slice-of-life drama about the bonding of two brothers and a single mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a mystery thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur's movie on Netflix is quite underrated. It has him in dual roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!