Top 10 underrated new Bollywood movies on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

The 2023 releases that went unnoticed but deserve more appreciation.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Mission Majnu

The film on Netflix has Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW agent who is in Pakistan as a spy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhatriwali

Starring Rakul Preet Singh, the movie revolves around the taboo associated with sex. It is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gulmohar

The film on Disney+Hotstar has a stellar performance by Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bheed

The film on the plight of migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic will leave you shaken. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haddi

Watch this film on Zee5 only to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acting prowess.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neeyat

Vidya Balan's film on Amazon Prime Video is an intriguing murder mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

It is an entertaining film about a flight attendant and her boyfriend's heist plan on the plane going terribly wrong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kathal

The film on Netflix is about the case of missing jackfruit trees. It is entertaining.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blind

If you like crime thrillers, this film on JioCinema makes for a decent watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friday Night Plan

Starring Babil Khan, Friday Night Plan is a slice-of-life drama about the bonding of two brothers and a single mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Afwaah

It is a mystery thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gumraah

Aditya Roy Kapur's movie on Netflix is quite underrated. It has him in dual roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 revenge drama movies, web series on Netflix, SonyLiv and more OTT

 

 Find Out More