Top 10 underrated performances by Parineeti Chopra that showcase her versatility

Here are Parineeti Chopra's underrated movies streaming online.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Saina - Amazon Prime Video

Parineeti's dedication to her role as badminton star Saina Nehwal is evident in this biographical sports drama.

The Girl on the Train Netflix

She impresses as a troubled, unreliable narrator in this suspenseful thriller.

Code Name: Tiranga - Netflix

In this thriller, Parineeti plays a spy, showcasing her versatility in action roles.

Ishaqzaade - Amazon Prime Video

In her debut film, she portrayed a fiery small-town girl in a forbidden love story.

Hasee Toh Phasee - Netflix

Parineeti's portrayal of a quirky scientist is both endearing and memorable.

Kesari - Amazon Prime Video

Parineeti's depiction of a resilient Punjabi woman complements Akshay Kumar's lead role.

Meri Pyaari Bindu - Amazon Prime Video

Parineeti shines as a free-spirited writer in this musical romantic drama.

Kill Dil - SonyLiv

She delivers a dynamic performance as a sharpshooter in this action-packed film.

Shuddh Desi Romance - Amazon Prime Video

Her role as a modern, independent woman navigating love's complexities is noteworthy.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar - Amazon Prime Video

Her role as a strong, gritty woman caught in a web of intrigue is commendable.

