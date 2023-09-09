Top 10 underrated romantic Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These Bollywood romantic films will leave you feeling all fuzzy.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lootera

This tragic love story starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamasha

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Tamasha stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the main roles. The film is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manmarziyan

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal, watch this on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanam Teri Kasam

This romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane can be watched on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Lunchbox

Late Irrfan Khan and Nimrit Kaur’s film The Lunchbox is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Huma Qureshi and Kunal Kapoor starrer can be watched on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wake Up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor's coming-of-age story is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barfi

Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra's love story can be watched on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj brings Pakhi home, Anu withdraws case against Adhik

 

 Find Out More