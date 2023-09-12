Top 10 underrated romantic web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of underrated romantic web series that one must not miss to watch

Sep 12, 2023

Never Kiss Your Best Friend (Zee5)

Two best friends love each other but are bonded to cross the thin line between friendship and love.

Permanent Roommates (Amazon Prime Video)

A classic in the Indian web series scene, this show humorously portrays the ups and downs of a couple's relationship.

The Baker and the Beauty (Amazon Prime Video)

An American series that tells the story of a baker who falls in love with a famous celebrity, leading to a whirlwind romance.

Romil and Jugal (Alt Balaji)

A contemporary retelling of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet with a same-sex love story at its heart.

Cheesecake (MX Player)

A heartwarming tale about a couple who find their love rekindled after adopting a dog.

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

A holiday-themed series that revolves around a whirlwind romance sparked by a notebook exchanged between two strangers in New York City.

Highway Love (Mini TV)

This is a heartwarming love story of two strangers meeting on a highway and developing a friendship that eventually turns into love.

It Happened In Hong Kong (Viu)

A short and sweet series that explores the unexpected connection between two strangers in Hong Kong.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain (ALT Balaji)

This series delves into the complexities of love, marriage, and extramarital affairs.

Broken But Beautiful (ALT Balaji)

This series delves into the complex love lives of two broken individuals who find solace in each other.

