Top 10 underrated South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
Ratasan is about Arun who ditches filmmaking and joins the police force to find a psychotic killer who preys on girls. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjaam Pathira follows a psychologist helping police to investigate a serial killer's killing pattern.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Anjaam Pathiraa one on Aha and Amazon Prime Video for rent.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Memories is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gultoo is a movie based on cybercrime. It has relatable characters. Watch it on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavaludaari is a Kannada police drama with fascinating twists and amazing performances. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ezra follows the story of Priya and her husband who move to Kochi with a Jewish trunk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trunk contains something which will turn life life upside down. Watch it on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kuttrame Thandanai on MX Player follows the story of a man who resorts to blackmail to get the money needed for his operation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anukokunda Oka Roju is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It follows a missing day in the life of Sahasra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vellai Pookal follows a retired Indian cop who travels to the US to meet his son but gets tangled in a mystery. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jiivi on ZEE5 is an interesting watch. It also has some supernatural elements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Raid 2, Welcome 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and more exciting new sequels to watch out for
Find Out More