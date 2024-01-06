Top 10 underrated South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024

Ratasan is about Arun who ditches filmmaking and joins the police force to find a psychotic killer who preys on girls. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Anjaam Pathira follows a psychologist helping police to investigate a serial killer's killing pattern.

Watch Anjaam Pathiraa one on Aha and Amazon Prime Video for rent. 

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Memories is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Gultoo is a movie based on cybercrime. It has relatable characters. Watch it on JioCinema. 

Kavaludaari is a Kannada police drama with fascinating twists and amazing performances. Watch on Amazon Prime Video. 

Ezra follows the story of Priya and her husband who move to Kochi with a Jewish trunk. 

The trunk contains something which will turn life life upside down. Watch it on Hotstar.  

Kuttrame Thandanai on MX Player follows the story of a man who resorts to blackmail to get the money needed for his operation. 

Anukokunda Oka Roju is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It follows a missing day in the life of Sahasra. 

Vellai Pookal follows a retired Indian cop who travels to the US to meet his son but gets tangled in a mystery. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Jiivi on ZEE5 is an interesting watch. It also has some supernatural elements. 

