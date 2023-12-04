Top 10 underrated South Indian crime thrillers to watch on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Vada Chennai is a gritty tale of gang wars and political intrigue set in the Northern part of Chennai. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Lucifer follows the story of a political thriller intertwined with crime elements. Stream on Netflix.
Kaithi is an action-thriller about a prisoner who’s on the run. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
U-Turn revolves around mysterious deaths at a traffic junction, blending crime and supernatural elements. Available on Netflix.
Ratsasan is a chilling thriller about a cop tracking down a serial killer. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Aaranya Kaandam shows the story of two arch rivals battling against each other. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is the story of a dedicated cop's pursuit of illegal activities done by a gang of robbers. Watch it on Prime Video.
Kshanam is a gripping thriller about a missing child and the events that follow. You can watch it on Sun NXT.
Ulidavaru Kandanthe is about a journalist who strings the pieces together in a murder case to find the truth. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
