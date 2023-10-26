Top 10 underrated South Indian movies, web series released in 2023 that are a must-watch

Here are some 2023 released movies and web series that deserved more attention.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Paramporul

This action thriller on Amazon Prime Video is about a smuggler getting involved with a police officer to trade a sacred idol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oru Kodai Murder Mystery

Oru Kodai Murder Mystery is a thrilling whodunit web series on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Por Thozhil

This crime thriller on SonyLiv is about a police officer solving the mystery of brutal murders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Engga Hostel

This Amazon Prime Video series follows the story of 6 students and their life in Tami Nadu’s engineering hostel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2018

2018 based on Kerala floods is available on Sony LIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romancham

Romancham is a comedy horror film streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iru Dhuruvam

Iru Dhuruvam is a crime thriller web series streaming on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Karam Coffee

This Amazon Prime Video series is about three women of different generations living under one roof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan’s action drama film is now available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miss Shetty Mr. Pollishetty

Anushka Shetty and Navin Pollishetty starrer is now streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Raveena Tandon to Alia Bhatt, Top 9 Indian actresses rock the Banarasi look on Karwa Chauth

 

 Find Out More