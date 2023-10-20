Top 10 underrated South Indian mystery movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

If you are a fan of mystery movies that are slightly off-beat, you can watch these underrated mystery films on Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player, Disney + Hotstar and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Nizhal

This Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban movie is available on Disney + Hotstar

RangiTaranga

This gripping mystery around an ancestral home is there on MX Player

Yavanika

This 1985 Malayalam movie is there on Disney + Hotstar

Thegidi

A fab mystery around a criminology student, Thegidi is there on Disney + Hotstar

Maayavan

This Sundeep Kishan movie is available on Prime Video

Iratta

You can watch this neo-noir movie on two brothers on Netflix

Sarabham

The dubbed version of this film is there on Prime Video

Simon Daniel

This mystery is about a treasure hunt. You can watch On Sania Play

Aa Karaala Ratri

This movie about a twist of fortunes is on Disney + Hotstar

Evaru

This Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra movie is on Prime Video

