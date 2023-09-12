Top 10 underrated spy thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Take a look at the top underrated spy thrillers that didn't get the recognition they deserved.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Madras Cafe (Netflix)

The John Abraham starrer was a 2013 film based on the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

D Day (Amazon Prime)

The film starring late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor didn't get the attention that it deserved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phantom (Netflix)

Kabir Khan's directorial debut, starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, was an engaging watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

16 December (Amazon Prime)

Milind Soman's film is an intriguing watch till the end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agent Vinod (Amazon Prime)

Saif Ali Khan was at his best in this spy thriller. Kareena Kapoor Khan also plays an unexpected role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (Amazon Prime)

Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, this Shoojit Sircar film got sidelined.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aankhen (Prime Video)

This film starring Dharmendra is, to date, called the best spy thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby (Hotstar)

Neeraj Pandey's film starring Akshay Kumar is one of the most underrated films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Gentleman (Disney+ Hotstar)

Sidharth Malhotra was great in this intense role and deserved more recognition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naam Shabana (Netflix)

Taapsee Pannu was a revelation in this spy thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 real-life crime based movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT that'll send a chill down your spine

 

 Find Out More