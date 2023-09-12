Top 10 underrated suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT for a nail biting experience

The best suspense thrillers that are streaming on OTT right now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
A young girl’s kidnapping causes a domino effect on the actions of all related characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A disturbed serial killer and an investigating officer realise they have a lot in common.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A neo-noir thriller about a suspended cop who steps in to investigate the case of a serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A cop on his quest to unveil the truth about the murder of a newly married landlord.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The death of a young heir of a rich family leads to the unveiling of the family’s deep, dark secrets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An engaging crime thriller about the police recounting missing money from five gamblers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A legal thriller that revolves around the death of migrant children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A troubled police inspector struggles with his past while handling cases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A retired cop recounts the case of a bomb scare by an ordinary man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An NRI doctor is set up by terrorists to plant a bomb while on his way to meet his family in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
