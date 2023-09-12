Top 10 underrated suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT for a nail biting experience

The best suspense thrillers that are streaming on OTT right now.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Ugly (Disney+ Hotstar)

A young girl’s kidnapping causes a domino effect on the actions of all related characters.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (Zee5)

A disturbed serial killer and an investigating officer realise they have a lot in common.

The Stoneman Murders (YouTube)

A neo-noir thriller about a suspended cop who steps in to investigate the case of a serial killer.

Raat Akeli Hai (Netflix)

A cop on his quest to unveil the truth about the murder of a newly married landlord.

The Raikar Case (Voot Select)

The death of a young heir of a rich family leads to the unveiling of the family’s deep, dark secrets.

Johnny Gaddaar (Amazon Prime Video)

An engaging crime thriller about the police recounting missing money from five gamblers.

Nail Polish (Zee5)

A legal thriller that revolves around the death of migrant children.

HIT: The First Case (Netflix)

A troubled police inspector struggles with his past while handling cases.

A Wednesday (Netflix)

A retired cop recounts the case of a bomb scare by an ordinary man.

Aamir (Apple TV)

An NRI doctor is set up by terrorists to plant a bomb while on his way to meet his family in India.

