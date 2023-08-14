Top 10 underrated Tamil films on OTT that are a must watch

Explore the hidden gems of Tamil cinema with these underrated movie masterpieces that deserve more recognition.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu (2017)

The film captured attention for its unique storyline and received positive reviews and critical acclaim. The inclusion of a goat as a central element added to the film's charm and uniqueness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

8 Thottakkal (2017)

The film's storyline revolves around crime and intrigue, making it an engaging addition to the crime thriller genre in Tamil cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pizza (2012)

Pizza serves as the first installment in the Pizza film series, captivating audiences with its intriguing plot and supernatural elements. The movie marked a significant entry in Tamil cinema's thriller genre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yutham Sei (2011)

The movie's gripping narrative and mystery elements garnered attention. The film's impact led to a Kannada remake titled Gharshane in 2014.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjathey (2008)

Praised for its technical prowess, innovative filmmaking, and Prasanna's performance, the movie received rave reviews upon release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarabham (2014)

With a captivating storyline loosely inspired by the 2003 Japanese thriller Game, the film earned acclaim for its unique narrative and strong performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moodar Koadam (2014)

This 2013 Tamil black comedy directed, produced, and written by Naveen, garnered positive reviews for its comedic storytelling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Onaayum Aattukuttiyum (2013)

The film stands out for its lack of a heroine and songs, focusing solely on its intense narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (2016)

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, also known as D-16, is a 2016 Indian neo-noir crime thriller. The film's success led to remakes, including one in Kannada and Hindi (upcoming).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uriyadi (2016)

Set in the 1990s, the film delves into the lives of four carefree bachelors whose lives are upended when they become entangled in a political conflict.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jailer box office collection records of the Rajinikanth starter created in the South

 

 Find Out More