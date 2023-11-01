Top 10 underrated Tamil films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT before 2023 ends
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Inspector Deepak has a case to solve wherein a couple dies under mysterious circumstances. Watch this on Prime video.
The film is about Ramamoorthy and his family who are all set for a goat sacrifice. Watch this film on ZEE5.
Four friends in an engineering college unintentionally end up becoming a part of caste politics. Available on Prime Video.
Four youngsters plan to rob the house of a businessman thinking that the family is out on a pilgrimage. Available on Hotstar.
The story is about Satya and Kiruba who are friends, but tables turn as destiny has different plans for them. Watch on Prime Video.
Chandru gets arrested for helping a dying fugitive. Watch on Prime Video.
Sathya a policeman accidentally loses his service pistol while chasing a criminal. Watch on Hotstar.
A pizza delivery boy lives with Anu, an aspiring horror fiction writer. Watch on Hotstar.
A CID officer, is forced to take up a case while he is looking for his lost sister. Watch on Hotstar.
Vikram hatches a plan to kidnap a woman to earn money. Watch it on Prime Video.
