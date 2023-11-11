Top 10 underrated Telugu movies that are a must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya on Amazon Prime Video is a detective comedy-drama with a unique storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Awe! on Netflix is a genre-defying film that weaves together multiple narratives in a visually stunning manner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swamy Ra Ra on MX Player is a crime-comedy with a unique narrative and engaging characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aanandam on Amazon Prime Video is a coming-of-age film that captures the essence of friendship and self-discovery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi on Netflix is a buddy comedy that explores the dynamics of friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mathu Vadalara on Amazon Prime Video is a crime-comedy that blends suspense with humor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anukokunda Oka Roju on Amazon Prime Video is a thriller with an intriguing plot and unexpected twists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

C/o Kancharapalem on Netflix is an anthology film that beautifully captures the lives of people in a small village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kshanam on MX Player is a gripping thriller that unfolds through a series of unexpected events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manam on Disney+ Hotstar is a heartwarming family drama with elements of fantasy and reincarnation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 romantic Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT will leave you feeling mushy.

 

 Find Out More