Top 10 underrated Telugu movies that are a must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya on Amazon Prime Video is a detective comedy-drama with a unique storyline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Awe! on Netflix is a genre-defying film that weaves together multiple narratives in a visually stunning manner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swamy Ra Ra on MX Player is a crime-comedy with a unique narrative and engaging characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aanandam on Amazon Prime Video is a coming-of-age film that captures the essence of friendship and self-discovery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi on Netflix is a buddy comedy that explores the dynamics of friendship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mathu Vadalara on Amazon Prime Video is a crime-comedy that blends suspense with humor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anukokunda Oka Roju on Amazon Prime Video is a thriller with an intriguing plot and unexpected twists.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
C/o Kancharapalem on Netflix is an anthology film that beautifully captures the lives of people in a small village.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kshanam on MX Player is a gripping thriller that unfolds through a series of unexpected events.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manam on Disney+ Hotstar is a heartwarming family drama with elements of fantasy and reincarnation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 romantic Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT will leave you feeling mushy.
Find Out More