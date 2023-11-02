Top 10 underrated Telugu movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai Part 1 is available on Zee5.

Balagam is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Chakravyuham - The Trap is a crime thriller streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kshanam on MX Player highlights that reality is often more enigmatic than fiction.

C/o Kancharapalem is an anthology of interconnected stories available on Netflix.

Virupaksha is an underrated horror thriller film on Netflix.

Pareshan on SonyLiv is set against the backdrop of Singareni and Coalaries.

Romance drama Maali Pelli is available on Aha.

Dorasani is a period drama streaming on Netflix.

Aithe on Amazon Prime Video is about four friends kidnapping a businessman’s daughter for money.

