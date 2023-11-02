Top 10 underrated Telugu movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai Part 1 is available on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Balagam is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chakravyuham - The Trap is a crime thriller streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kshanam on MX Player highlights that reality is often more enigmatic than fiction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
C/o Kancharapalem is an anthology of interconnected stories available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virupaksha is an underrated horror thriller film on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pareshan on SonyLiv is set against the backdrop of Singareni and Coalaries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romance drama Maali Pelli is available on Aha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dorasani is a period drama streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aithe on Amazon Prime Video is about four friends kidnapping a businessman’s daughter for money.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Salaar: Prabhas' new movie to be a visual extravaganza like Hollywood action films; here's how
Find Out More