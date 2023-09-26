TOP 10 underrated thriller movies based on real life spies

Let's have a look at the thriller movies which are inspired by the lives of real spies.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

The Good Shepherd (2006)

It is loosely based on James Jesus Angleton who worked for the CIA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fair Game (2010)

This movie is based on Valerie Plame, a CIA operative whose cover was blown when insiders revealed she was married to a spy who specialised in atomic warfare.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farewell (2009)

This one's based on Sergei Grigoriev a Soviet LGB soy who sold the Soviet's secrets to the French.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breach (2005 movie)

Breach is based on Robert Hanssen, who betrayed his homeland by becoming a double agent. An FBI recruit, he worked for the Soviets as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bridge of Spies (2015)

Steven Spielberg's movie is based on Rudolf Abel, a Soviet Union spy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

American Made (2017)

Tom Cruise plays Barry Seal an ordinary pilot who was embroiled in the smuggling of drugs by Pablo Escobar's associate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

American Made movie

He was captured by the US authorities and eventually agreed to act as a spy for DEA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Falcon and the Snowman

Based on the lives of Christopher Boyce and Andrew Lee, a federal agency file clerk and a small-time cocaine dealer sell national secrets to the Soviets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Courier (2020)

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is inspired by the life of Grenville Wynne, a real businessman who got embroiled in the cold war. He worked with a Russian spy to defuse the Cuban missile crisis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charlie Wilson's War

Charlie from Texas provided weapons to Afghanistan in their battle against the Soviet Union. Tom Hanks plays the titular role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind 

This one's based on Chuck Barris' memoir, the famous game show creator and host.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind movie

Apart from being a TV personality, she was also a CIA assassin. Interesting, no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna replaces Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Rahul Ravindran movie?

 

 Find Out More