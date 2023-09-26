TOP 10 underrated thriller movies based on real life spies

Let's have a look at the thriller movies which are inspired by the lives of real spies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
It is loosely based on James Jesus Angleton who worked for the CIA.
This movie is based on Valerie Plame, a CIA operative whose cover was blown when insiders revealed she was married to a spy who specialised in atomic warfare.
This one's based on Sergei Grigoriev a Soviet LGB soy who sold the Soviet's secrets to the French.
Breach is based on Robert Hanssen, who betrayed his homeland by becoming a double agent. An FBI recruit, he worked for the Soviets as well.
Steven Spielberg's movie is based on Rudolf Abel, a Soviet Union spy.
Tom Cruise plays Barry Seal an ordinary pilot who was embroiled in the smuggling of drugs by Pablo Escobar's associate.
He was captured by the US authorities and eventually agreed to act as a spy for DEA.
Based on the lives of Christopher Boyce and Andrew Lee, a federal agency file clerk and a small-time cocaine dealer sell national secrets to the Soviets.
Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is inspired by the life of Grenville Wynne, a real businessman who got embroiled in the cold war. He worked with a Russian spy to defuse the Cuban missile crisis.
Charlie from Texas provided weapons to Afghanistan in their battle against the Soviet Union. Tom Hanks plays the titular role.
This one's based on Chuck Barris' memoir, the famous game show creator and host.
Apart from being a TV personality, she was also a CIA assassin. Interesting, no?
