Top 10 Underrated Thriller movies with mindbending twists and turns

Here is the list of underrated thriller movies with twisted turns you must watch on OTT platforms.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Underrated Thriller movies

There are several thriller movies but some are very intense and gripping yet underrated.

Ugly - Amazon Prime Video

The film is about a struggling actor whose daughter gets kidnaped and he accuses her step father. The film keeps the audience hooked till end to know about the real kidnapper.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

The film is the story of a police officer who is trying to solve a murder mystery.

Talaash - Netflix

The film revolves around a policeman investigating a high-profile murder case while his son also dies.

Johnny Gaddar - Amazon Prime Video

Neil Nitin Mukesh nailed his performance and the film deserves more praise. It is about a boy belonging to a drugs smuggling gang.

Table No. 21 - Zee 5

The film stars Rajeev Khandelwal and has not received deserved attention.

Monica O My Darling - Netflix

This neo-noir thriller starring Rajkumar Rao is intensely gripping and will keep on edge of the seat.

Teen - Amazon Prime Video

Amitabh Bachchan and Nawazudding starrer will keep you scratching your head till the end.

Kappela - Netflix

A girl falls in love with a stranger just with a phone call and what happens next will challenge your ability to think.

A Death in the Gunj - Amazon Prime Video

This film is a layered masterpiece with twisted turns of unfortunate consequences.

C U Soon - Amazon Prime Video

This Malayalam film starring Fahadh Faasil is all about twists and turns.

