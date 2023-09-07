Top 10 underrated thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Bollywood underrated thrillers that one should watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Talaash - Netflix

A supernatural crime thriller that keeps you guessing until the end.

Raman Raghav 2.0 - Amazon Prime Video

A chilling psychological thriller inspired by real events of a serial killer.

Table No. 21 - Zee 5

A suspenseful thriller that involves a deadly game with unexpected consequences.

NH10 - Amazon Prime Video

A dark and intense thriller centered around a road trip gone horribly wrong.

A Death in the Gunj - Amazon Prime Video

A slow-burning thriller set in the backdrop of a family vacation.

Johnny Gaddaar - Disney+ Hotstar

A neo-noir thriller with unexpected twists and turns.

Ittefaq - Netflix

The twists and turns of Ittefaz will leave you on edge of the seat.

Manorama Six Feet Under - Amazon Prime Video

A mystery thriller that pays homage to classic film noir.

Wazir - Amazon Prime Video

A gripping chess-themed thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar.

Talvar - Disney+ Hotstar

Based on a true story, this film explores a controversial murder case and its investigation.

