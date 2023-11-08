Top 10 underrated web series of 2023 to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Jehanabad - Of Love and War is a romantic thriller helmed by Sudhir Mishra is inspired by the audacious jailbreak which happened in 2005. Streaming on SonyLIV.
Bambai Meri Jaan is a period crime drama series boasts of splendid performances by Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwari, who play an honest cop and a ruthless gangster, respectively. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley should be on the watchlist of murder mystery fans. Watch on SonyLiv.
Kerala Crime Files is a crime thriller follows a group of six cops who desperately try to catch a killer with just one clue – a fake address. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Mathagam is a Tamil gangster drama, a relentless IPS officer locks horns with an evil mastermind, who runs a crime syndicate in Chennai. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Sandeep Bhaiya follows a failed UPSC aspirant, who grooms a poor yet gifted tiffin service provider to become a civil servant. Streaming on YouTube.
Trial By Fire is based on the Uphaar fire tragedy which follows a father-mother duo who try to seek justice for their immeasurable loss. Watch on Netflix.
Save the Tigers is about three frustrated husbands who meet in a bar and rant about their marital problems, leading to an amusing turn of events.Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Freelancer is abotu an ex-cop turned highly skilled mercenary whose next rescue mission in Syria is very personal. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kaalkoot is about Vijay Varma’s terrific performance as a determined police officer who investigates an acid attack case. Streaming on Jio Cinema.
