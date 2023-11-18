Top 10 unknown facts about Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023
Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most well-known actors of his generation. He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan.
Did you know, Vijay Sethupathi worked as an accountant?
In November 2000, Vijay moved to Dubai to work as an accountant and was reportedly paid Rs 12,000.
Vijay Sethupathi's fairytale love story with Jessy Sethupathi.
He fell in love with Jessy who was in Dubai where he was working and the two met through online chatting.
In November 2003, Vijay flew down to marry her, when he was 24 years old. The two are parents of two children, a son named Surya and a daughter named Shreeja.
Vijay Sethupathi’s exceptional performance in Super Deluxe made him win the actor a National Film Award in the Best Supporting Actor category.
According to India Today, Vijay Sethupathi was paid Rs 21 crore for playing the main antagonist in Jawan.
Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he does not believe in dieting and eats tasty food.
As a student, Vijay never liked sports.
