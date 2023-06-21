Top 10 rare facts about Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Alizeh Agnihotri is the latest young star on the block who will join Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alizeh Agnihotri is the youngest daughter of producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alizeh Agnihotri is too hot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alizeh Agnihotri has a sibling called Ayaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alizeh Agnihotri is a graduate of SOAS University of London.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In March, it was reported that Alizeh would make her directorial debut opposite Rajvir Deol, in Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish Barjatya's film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Rajvir's debut has been established, Alizeh's admission into the film industry has remained a mystery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alizeh Agnihotri recently made her Instagram account public.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the photo-sharing app, she has a huge fan base.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alizeh is close to her brothers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alizeh has celebrity friends including Alanna Pandey, Suhana Khan, and Ira Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alizeh Agnihotri is a dog lover.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Check out Gadar 2 stars' chemistry as Ameesha Patel poses cozily with Sunny Deol
Find Out More