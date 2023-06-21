Top 10 rare facts about Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Alizeh Agnihotri is the latest young star on the block who will join Bollywood.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the youngest daughter of producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan.

Alizeh Agnihotri is too hot.

Alizeh Agnihotri has a sibling called Ayaan.

Alizeh Agnihotri is a graduate of SOAS University of London.

In March, it was reported that Alizeh would make her directorial debut opposite Rajvir Deol, in Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish Barjatya's film.

While Rajvir's debut has been established, Alizeh's admission into the film industry has remained a mystery.

Alizeh Agnihotri recently made her Instagram account public.

On the photo-sharing app, she has a huge fan base.

Alizeh is close to her brothers.

Alizeh has celebrity friends including Alanna Pandey, Suhana Khan, and Ira Khan.

Alizeh Agnihotri is a dog lover.

