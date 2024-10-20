Top 10 unmissable throwback pics of Bollywood celebrities celebrating Karva Chauth
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 20, 2024
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli always serve the best pictures with their Karva Chauth celebrations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first Karva Chauth was all about love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif proved to be the perfect bahu and wife on her first Karva Chauth. She also kept watching moon-movement on Google.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra had shared this picture with Kiara Advani from their first Karva Chauth celebration with caption 'Blessed'.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan and Natasa Dalal's first Karva Chauth celebration picture is quite adorable, isn't it?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra, though in the US, is still rooted to Indian culture. This is from her first Karva Chauth celebration from Nick Jonas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta too observes a fast on Karva Chauth for her husband Gene Goodenough. This is from their first Karva Chauth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood ladies gather at Anil Kapoor's home for Karva Chauth celebrations hosted by Sunita Kapoor. Sridevi is also seen in this unseen pic.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty ensures to share a Karva Chauth pic with hubby Raj Kundra. They are truly a testimony of true love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy got a love of kiss from hubby dearest on their first Karva Chauth celebrations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars and their hidden talents
Find Out More