Top 10 unmissable throwback pics of Bollywood celebrities celebrating Karva Chauth

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2024

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli always serve the best pictures with their Karva Chauth celebrations.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first Karva Chauth was all about love.

Katrina Kaif proved to be the perfect bahu and wife on her first Karva Chauth. She also kept watching moon-movement on Google.

Sidharth Malhotra had shared this picture with Kiara Advani from their first Karva Chauth celebration with caption 'Blessed'.

Varun Dhawan and Natasa Dalal's first Karva Chauth celebration picture is quite adorable, isn't it?

Priyanka Chopra, though in the US, is still rooted to Indian culture. This is from her first Karva Chauth celebration from Nick Jonas.

Preity Zinta too observes a fast on Karva Chauth for her husband Gene Goodenough. This is from their first Karva Chauth.

Bollywood ladies gather at Anil Kapoor's home for Karva Chauth celebrations hosted by Sunita Kapoor. Sridevi is also seen in this unseen pic.

Shilpa Shetty ensures to share a Karva Chauth pic with hubby Raj Kundra. They are truly a testimony of true love.

Mouni Roy got a love of kiss from hubby dearest on their first Karva Chauth celebrations.

