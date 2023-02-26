Top 10 unseen photos of South Indian actresses with their moms

There are many South Indian actresses who are known for their good looks and have a close connection with their mom. Here, take a look at their photos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023

Ileana D’cruz

Ileana's mom Samira has worked as a hotel manager and has always supported her.

Hansika Motwani

She is as pretty as her mom Mona Motwani. Mona is a doctor reportedly.

Shriya Saran

Her mom's name is Neerja who is very pretty and beautiful.

Genelia D’Souza

Genelia had made a great mark in the south industry and her mom Jeanette D’Souza had left her career for her daugher. Reportedly, Jeanette is a director of a pharmaceutical company.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress is a family girl and loves her mom Nirmalijeet a lot. She has got the smile from her mom.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti has got her good looks from her mom Sarika who has been a phenomenal actress.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal's mom Suman is cute and is a businesswoman. She is a confectioner reportedly and is a proud mom.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka is very close to her mother Prafulla Shetty who is from Bellipady Uramalu Guthu clan in Mangalore.

Tamannah Bhatia

The actress looks cute with Rajani Bhatia in this frame. Her mom has always been supportive of Tamannaah's dreams.

Trisha Krishnan

She loves her mom Uma Krishnan and their jodi is the best. Trisha's idol is her mom.

