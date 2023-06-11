Top 10 Unsuccessful love stories of Bollywood stars

Here is the list of Bollywood celebs unsuccessful love stories that left people shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023
Both fell in love on the sets of Do Anjane but Big B was already married to Jaya Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours have it that both got secretly married but Mihun was in a relationship with Yogita Bali and parted ways with Sridevi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their relationship created waves in Bollywood and people were startled when they got separated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu claimed that they broke up because of John’s disloyalty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the most famous love stories in Bollywood but things between them didn’t work out well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both were madly in love but due to Salman Khan’s high temper they had an ugly breakup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that both got engaged secretly but later parted ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar cheated on Shilpa Shetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They were almost supposed to get married but the pair got separated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt fell in love with Madhuri Dixit but her father was against their relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!