Top 10 Unsuccessful love stories of Bollywood stars

Here is the list of Bollywood celebs unsuccessful love stories that left people shocked.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan

Both fell in love on the sets of Do Anjane but Big B was already married to Jaya Bachchan.

Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi

Rumours have it that both got secretly married but Mihun was in a relationship with Yogita Bali and parted ways with Sridevi.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Their relationship created waves in Bollywood and people were startled when they got separated.

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu claimed that they broke up because of John’s disloyalty.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

This is one of the most famous love stories in Bollywood but things between them didn’t work out well.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Both were madly in love but due to Salman Khan’s high temper they had an ugly breakup.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar

Reports suggest that both got engaged secretly but later parted ways.

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Akshay Kumar cheated on Shilpa Shetty.

Abhishek Bachchan and Karishma Kapoor

They were almost supposed to get married but the pair got separated.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit

Sanjay Dutt fell in love with Madhuri Dixit but her father was against their relationship.

