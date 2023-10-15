Top 10 upcoming action films that can beat Jawan, Gadar 2 box office

New movies Tiger 3, Leo, Salaar and more on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
Salman Khan is among the biggest stars of Bollywood and his Tiger franchise is much loved. Tiger 3 is realising on November 10 and if all goes well, it can beat Gadar 2 and Jawan's records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is already ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in terms of advance bookings in the UK, say reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is great buzz around the film as it has Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. It is going to be high on action and romance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like Jawan beat Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has the power to beat his own record with Dunki. The film releases in December. It may have a little bit of action.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar is clashing with Dunki in December but there is enough buzz around Prabhas starrer. It is expected that the film will do well at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie that brings Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan together releases on January 12. It is expected that the film will take box office by storm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fighter is going to have some serial action sequences that will leave you stunned. It can make massive money at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film will definitely do wonders at the box office. But will it beat Jawan and Gadar 2's records? Let's wait and watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham has a very loyal fan base so does Ajay Devgn and so does Rohit Shetty. The combination makes for a perfect blend of a hit film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol also has the chances to beat his own record at the BO with his upcoming film Lahore, 1947.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel of the 1997 actioner is also in the making.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejas is going to release on October 20, 2023. Hopes are high from this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
