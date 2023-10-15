Top 10 upcoming action films that can beat Jawan, Gadar 2 box office

New movies Tiger 3, Leo, Salaar and more on the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan

Salman Khan is among the biggest stars of Bollywood and his Tiger franchise is much loved. Tiger 3 is realising on November 10 and if all goes well, it can beat Gadar 2 and Jawan's records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay

The film is already ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in terms of advance bookings in the UK, say reports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor

There is great buzz around the film as it has Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. It is going to be high on action and romance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan

Like Jawan beat Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has the power to beat his own record with Dunki. The film releases in December. It may have a little bit of action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar starring Prabhas

Salaar is clashing with Dunki in December but there is enough buzz around Prabhas starrer. It is expected that the film will do well at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas

The movie that brings Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan together releases on January 12. It is expected that the film will take box office by storm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fighter starring Hrithik and Deepika

Fighter is going to have some serial action sequences that will leave you stunned. It can make massive money at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun

This film will definitely do wonders at the box office. But will it beat Jawan and Gadar 2's records? Let's wait and watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham 3 starring Ajay Devgn

Singham has a very loyal fan base so does Ajay Devgn and so does Rohit Shetty. The combination makes for a perfect blend of a hit film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lahore, 1947 starring Sunny Deol

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol also has the chances to beat his own record at the BO with his upcoming film Lahore, 1947.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Border 2 starring Sunny Deol

The sequel of the 1997 actioner is also in the making.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut

Tejas is going to release on October 20, 2023. Hopes are high from this one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Navratri 2023: Narendra Modi song Garbo and other Top 10 Bollywood songs for your garba night

 

 Find Out More