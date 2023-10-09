Top 10 upcoming action films: Tiger 3, Ganapath, Salaar and more

List of action-packed films that would take over theatres very soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film is guaranteed to have the most deadly action sequences. The film releases on November 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo will have Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The action film releases on October 19.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejas takes action films a notch higher as it will have aerial fight sequences. The movie releases on November 20.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Releasing on October 20, Ganpath is an out-and-out action drama with truckloads of romance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is clashing with Tejas and others on October 20. There is great hype around the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will see Ranbir Kapoor as a gangster for the first time. The movie releases on December 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On 15th December, Yodha will hit the screens. It is a about a brave soldier on a hijacked plane.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first look of the film ensured fans that Prabhas is back in his action mode with Salaar. The movie releases in December end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soon again in January, we will once again see Prabhas performing high-octane action in Kalki 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone is a part of this film too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film helmed by Siddharth Anand will release in theatres on January 25. It will also have many aerial action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two action Khiladis - Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar have joined hands for the first time and the film is going to be a full-on action drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is releasing on August 15, 2024. It is given that Pushpa will have some crazy action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!