Top 10 upcoming action films: Tiger 3, Ganapath, Salaar and more

List of action-packed films that would take over theatres very soon.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film is guaranteed to have the most deadly action sequences. The film releases on November 10.

Leo starring Thalapthy Vijay

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo will have Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The action film releases on October 19.

Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut

Tejas takes action films a notch higher as it will have aerial fight sequences. The movie releases on November 20.

Ganpath starring Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff

Releasing on October 20, Ganpath is an out-and-out action drama with truckloads of romance.

Tiger Nageswara Rao starring Ravi Teja

The movie is clashing with Tejas and others on October 20. There is great hype around the film.

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor

The film will see Ranbir Kapoor as a gangster for the first time. The movie releases on December 1.

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra

On 15th December, Yodha will hit the screens. It is a about a brave soldier on a hijacked plane.

Salaar starring Prabhas

The first look of the film ensured fans that Prabhas is back in his action mode with Salaar. The movie releases in December end.

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas

Soon again in January, we will once again see Prabhas performing high-octane action in Kalki 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone is a part of this film too.

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone

The film helmed by Siddharth Anand will release in theatres on January 25. It will also have many aerial action sequences.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Two action Khiladis - Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar have joined hands for the first time and the film is going to be a full-on action drama.

Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun

The movie is releasing on August 15, 2024. It is given that Pushpa will have some crazy action sequences.

