Top 10 upcoming movies of Hrithik Roshan which will be box office blockbusters

There are many upcoming movies of Hrithik Roshan which will surely create a noise at the box office. Here, check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023

War 2

Reportedly the actor will be seen in War 2 which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Ramayan

There is no confirmation of the actor being a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.

Fighter

This will be India's first aerial action movie of Hrithik with Deepika Padukone.

Rohit Dhawan's film

Hrithik reportedly has shown interest to be a part of Dishoom director Rohit's movie.

Krrish 4

The star has ensured fans that the work on Krrish 4 will start soon.

Satrangi

Reports of the star being casted has come out but there is no official confirmation on the same.

About War 2

Today Ayan revealed that apart from Brahmastra, he has got an opportunity to direct a very special movie, hinting at War 2?

War 2 details

War 2 will be the seventh film for YRF and it looks like Hrithik has been confirmed.

Hrithik 's role in War 2

Hrithik will be seen in the lead role and the film will sure shot be a blockbuster hit.

Comeback

Hrithik's comeback as Major Kabir in War 2 will be phenomenal.

